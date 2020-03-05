See also Past Youth News, Past World Youth Day articles and Past Youth Columns.
Thursday, Mar. 05, 2020

MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison's Office of Evangelization and Catechesis offers Totus Tuus, a summer Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness, and Eucharistic worship.

 

The week-long program assist parents and parishes in the evangelizing and catechizing of their youth by supplementing the work they are already doing.

The methodology, structure, content, and enthusiasm of Totus Tuus is concerned not only with teaching the faith, but also igniting the hearts of the team members and young people.

The schedule for the summer of 2020 includes:

Week 1: June 8-13  -- Holy Family, Waterloo

Week 2: June 15-20 -- Holy Ghost/Immaculate Conception, Dickeyville/Kieler

Week 3: June 22-27 -- Holy Mother Consolation, Oregon

Week 4: June 28-July 3  -- St. Jerome, Oconomowoc

July 6 - 11 (off week)

Week 5: July 13-18 -- St. Thomas Aquinas, Madison

Week 6: July 20-25 -- Divine Mercy Parish, Sauk City

Week 7: July 27-Aug. 1 -- St. Peter, Ashton

For more information, contact Michelle Nilsson, 608-821-4545 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

  		 

