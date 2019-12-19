HAZEL GREEN -- After a snowy drive to the southwest corner of the state, Bishop Donald Hying traveled to St. Joseph School, Hazel Green, to celebrate Mass and visit with the students and staff. Bishop Hying, Fr. Ken Frisch, and Deacon Larry Tranel celebrated 8:15 a.m. Mass with the students as well as a full church of family members, parishioners, and friends. The students participated in the Mass. During his homily, Bishop Hying spoke about the reading of the day and he explained some of the different items that the students saw, such as the bishop's miter and crosier. After Communion the students presented Bishop Hying with some gifts from our area. These included our famous St. Joseph Mulligan, organic soaps, honey, cheese curds, monster cookies, a St. Joseph T-shirt, and a spiritual bouquet. The main gift for Bishop Hying was a booklet that was created by the students about what they like about St. Joseph School. We hope that Bishop Hying enjoyed reading everything the students wrote. After Mass, Bishop Hying and Father Ken walked around to all of the classrooms to visit with the students. Bishop Hying asked the students what they were learning in their religion classes. The students were able to ask Bishop Hying questions, too. Bishop Hying talked to all of the teachers and thanked them for their work in teaching the children about Jesus. We feel so blessed to have Bishop Hying take time out of his busy schedule to visit our school. We hope that he will be able to visit sometime again in the future.