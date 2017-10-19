SUN PRAIRIE -- It was time for a birthday party 125 years in the making. October 12, 2017, marked the quasquicentennial anniversary of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School in Sun Prairie. To celebrate, as had been done on other milestone anniversaries, the students lined up in the numbers of "1," "2," and "5" for a picture showing "125," to celebrate the anniversary. "It's really an honor to be here and be a part of this," said Assistant Principal Jill Conaway. "We have so many of these kids whose grandparents and great-grandparents came here to school." "We also have many teachers who are alumni," she added. "[The school is] very community-oriented, and then we have a lot of families who are new and embrace the culture of the school and the history of it." The celebration continues Following the picture, it was time for ice cream. Students lined up to dig into ice cream sundaes and have fun with their friends. The school's Home & School association sponsored the sundae bar and many parents came to help out. For a celebration this big, one day wasn't enough. The following Sunday, there was a Mass for the school's anniversary, which included a special blessing. In the weekend's parish bulletin, Pastor Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt said, "With great joy this weekend we celebrate the 125th anniversary of Sacred Hearts School. "Our parish has been supporting Catholic education in so many ways over this long and exemplary history. "How wonderful that we have had the opportunity to pass on the Catholic faith to so many students." Following the Mass, there was a carnival with school memorabilia from 125 years, games, and cake. The games were those played by kids 125 years ago when the school first opened, such as those with hoops and sticks, apple baskets for basketball, and broom ball. There was also a photo booth and bouncy house for the kids to enjoy. More than a century of Catholic education Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School was opened on October 12, 1892 by the Sisters of Notre Dame. The first classes were taught in the original church building. Later school buildings were built and finished in 1905 and 1957. The school teaches students in grades 4K to eight. Its mission statement is, "We, at Sacred Hearts School, believe that as members of a Catholic community, students will witness to and experience the love of God in a warm and caring atmosphere. This environment provides learning experiences, which allow each child the opportunity for personal growth. The family, school, and parish work as partners in this endeavor." For more information on Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School, go to http://www.sacredhearts.k12.wi.us or call 608-837-8508 or visit its Facebook page called "Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School".