The Catholic Herald was notified by our printer that there will be an increase in our charges starting in August. The main reason given for this increase was the rise in newsprint prices.

Why is this happening? Our government, at the request of a single paper producer, has assessed tariffs (which are really new taxes) on newsprint imported from Canada.

The longer these tariffs remain in place, the greater the struggle of local newspapers, printers, and related suppliers to remain in business.

As a member of the Catholic Press Association, our paper has joined the STOPP coalition, a group of printers, publishers, paper suppliers, and distributors that represent mostly small businesses in local communities that employ more than 600,000 workers in the United States.

We need your help

We need the help of our readers to protect jobs and the future of the newspaper industry.

What you can do:

• Sign the petition to save newspapers and jobs: http://bit.ly/StoptheNewsprintTax

• Forward this editorial to family, friends, and neighbors with a note asking each to get involved to protect jobs in our community and the printing, publishing, and newsprint industries.

• Follow STOPP on Twitter and Facebook. Share information with your friends and family to help spread the information about this tax overreach, using this hashtag #StoptheNewsprintTax across social channels.



