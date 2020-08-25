MADISON -- On Friday, Aug. 21, while some Catholic schools in Dane County were just a few days away from opening their doors to in-person classes for all students, Public Health of Dane County and Madison issued Emergency Order #9.

This order allowed in-person instruction for students in both public and private schools in Dane County for students only in grades K to two.

Students in grades three to 12 in Dane County were ordered to begin the school year virtually.

A day after the order was issued, Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Michael Lancaster released a joint letter to parents.

It emphasized that school administrators had been working with county health officials all summer to ensure a safe opening and that “Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent to meet these guidelines.”

The letter went on to say that “On numerous occasions since early July, county officials were asked to provide the metrics that would be used regarding closing and opening schools with regard to COVID-19. These were not provided until Friday, leaving many of you, who have already gone back to work, with the added hardship of finding child care.

“Further, given no indication to the contrary, teachers were preparing to meet and welcome your children in person, while also having made preparations to adjust to virtual learning, if cases drastically increased.”

Other schools in the diocese, such as St. Joseph School in Baraboo, have already had safe openings for in-person instruction for all grades.

On August 24, a group met outside Holy Name Heights in Madison and held a Rosary Rally to pray for the opening of Catholic schools to all students in Dane County.