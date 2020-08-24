MADISON -- As you likely know, Dane County officials announced late on Friday, Aug. 21, that our Dane County Catholic classrooms could not open for in-person instruction for students in the third grade and above. This was only 60 hours before many of our schools were slated to open. As we have since March, the diocese and her schools have not wanted to defy state or county orders. Accordingly, we have chosen to delay the first day of school for most Dane County Catholic schools until after Labor Day. The evening of the county order, St. Ambrose Academy in Madison, a sixth to 12th grade Catholic school that works with the Diocese of Madison closely, albeit not a diocesan school, decided to seek legal recourse, while at the same time everyone has been encouraged to engage in respectful dialogue with their civic leaders about their disagreement with this order. With this order, the county has taken the decision about the education of children out of the hands of their parents -- the primary educators of their children. St. Ambrose notified the Diocese of Madison immediately of their intentions, and the diocese, while not filing suit ourselves, made no objection to St. Ambrose's. We have notified all the other Catholic (and St. Ambrose has communicated with the non-Catholic) schools and families in the county of St. Ambrose's suit, in case they are willing to join or add their name to their effort. As of the printing of this article, St. Ambrose has raised over $90,000 of the original $60,000 goal toward legal expenses. Hundreds of people have contacted the county executive and health department. The grassroots efforts of so many faithful Catholics, and non-Catholics, has been impactful in the past two and a half days. We encourage those inclined to joined these efforts where they are capable.