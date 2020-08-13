The following information is from www.UniteWisconsin.com We are all living in perilous times facing EPIDEMICS and THREATS TO OUR FREEDOMS. Our cities are disintegrating into anarchy with RIOTS damaging the property and taking the lives of innocent people. More than ever, we are being called to pray together – to UNITE Wisconsin against all evil. God said “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land" (2 Chronicles 7:14) Join over 3,000 people as we trust that promise with a Eucharistic procession to the Capitol while praying the rosary on Saturday, August 15. This is not a political event, but a HOLY SPIRIT driven event. Tell everyone you know...that NOW is the time to UNITE WISCONSIN! Please share this event with EVERYONE you know! Also, please register using this link https://bit.ly/39KNdv0 Meet – We will meet at 11:30 AM at Holy Redeemer church to organize. Here is the address for your GPS: Holy Redeemer, 120 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703 Procession – At Noon, the hour of the Angelus, we will process Our Lord in the Holy Eucharist. We will proceed one block down to State St. (the epicenter of protests in the 1960s and lately). Then we will turn up State St. toward the State Capitol. The major Catholic groups in Wisconsin have enthusiastically, expressed their support for this, and have assured me they will be there in full force! Holy Water and Blessed Salt will be available for folks to bless the land. Let’s Pray America Returns to God!! Eucharistic Procession,Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Benediction, incense, Holy Water! Holy Moly! All are welcome. Invite your Priests, Deacons, and Religious. "Strength through Unity" "For we are not contending against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places." Ephesians 6:12