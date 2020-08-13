DODGEVILLE -- The Knights of Columbus Council 4871 will be hosting an outdoor Rosary at the Kramer Shrine near the residence of Barbara and Paul Kramer at 4718 Chimney Rock Rd., off CR Z in Dodgeville on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.

Come for a lunch, chips, and lemonade and then to celebrate the outdoor Rosary the day after the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Come early to tour the outdoor Stations of the Cross and a beautiful chapel on the property.

An area priest will be present to lead the Rosary.

This event is offered to anyone who would like to experience this living Rosary at a beautiful area in the wilderness.

This year, the Rosary will be honoring deceased members of the Knights of Columbus.

If you have questions, contact Tom Simmons at 608-930-1525 or 563-590-2680.