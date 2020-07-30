MADISON -- In an effort to improve diocesan ministry to divorced Catholics and those in irregular marriage situations, the Diocese of Madison Tribunal has expanded its services to include a Pre-Petition Case Advisor. A Pre-Petition Case Advisor accompanies an individual through the discernment process following a divorce by explaining the Church's teaching on marriage, making a personal assessment of any moral and canonical remedies available, and providing assistance in petitioning for a declaration of nullity (commonly referred to as an annulment). New pre-petition advisor Amy Klarkowski, previously the moderator of the Tribunal Chancery for the Diocese of Madison from 2014-2019, has stepped into this role of Pre-Petition Case Advisor. Klarkowski commented, "For the past year, as Pre-Petition Case Advisor, I have provided compassionate, knowledgeable assistance to many individuals in the diocese. I have found that following a divorce, people are hurting -- families are hurting -- and they have questions regarding how they can be fully reconciled with the Catholic Church. "It is my desire to provide information and support to those facing these challenging circumstances. My services are always gratuitous, and I am passionate about helping people, showing forth the Lord's mercy, and accompanying individuals on their path of reconciliation to the Lord and His Church." Sharing God's plan "I am excited to share the message that God has a plan for our happiness, and He wants us to know the joy of a life lived in communion with Him. I feel my work complements the good work of our tribunal staff and can assist an individual in presenting the best information to the tribunal so the truth of their situation can be more easily discovered." If you or anyone you know has questions about marriage nullity or how to petition for a declaration of nullity, contact Amy Klarkowski directly at 608-821-3068 or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The information you provide will be kept confidential and services are always gratuitous.