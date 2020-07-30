MONONA -- Journeys of faith for three men received new and great blessings this week as they were ordained as permanent deacons. Deacons Jeff Bond, Todd Burud, and Roger Scholbrock were ordained by Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison on July 26 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona. Due to health orders and guidelines in Dane County because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church could only be at half capacity and attendees practiced social distancing and wore masks. The event was ticketed and livestreamed online. Living out a mission During his homily, Bishop Hying remarked that "We congratulate and pray for and thank God for Jeff and Todd and Roger and for their wives Kelly [Bond], Kathy [Burud], and Wendy [Scholbrock]. In addition to being baptized Catholics, husbands, and fathers, the bishop told them, "The Lord has called you to give yourself . . . by being a permanent deacon in the Church." Reflecting on the Sunday Gospel message, Bishop Hying added, "You have discovered the pearl of Christ, you have found the hidden treasure in the field . . . and today, that treasure is entrusted to you." He told them they'd be living out a mission for the rest of their lives to "proclaim the Gospel, preach to the people, and teach the faith." Ordination rites Following Bishop Hying's homily, the three men gave the Promise of the Elect to the bishop. They promised to be consecrated for the Church's ministry, discharge their offices with humility, proclaim the faith of the Church in word and deed, conform their lives to the example of Christ, and respect and obey the bishop and his successors. Next, Deacon Chris Schmelzer, himself ordained as a deacon two years ago, sang a litany of saints while the new deacons lay prostrate on the ground, surrendering themselves to their duty in the Order of Deacons. Then Bishop Hying performed the Laying on of Hands and the Prayer of Consecration upon the new deacons. They were then vested in the stole and dalmatic signifying ordination and the office of deacon. Deacon Bond was vested by Fr. Chad Droessler, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish; Deacon Burud was vested by Deacon Schmelzer; and Deacon Scholbrock was vested by Deacon Martin Kulak from the Diocese of La Crosse. Bishop Hying then presented the Book of the Gospels to the new deacons saying, "believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you preach." The bishop and other deacons present greeted them with a sign of peace and a welcome to the sacred order. The wives of the newly-ordained then brought up the gifts to be consecrated. Mass ministers Also assisting with the Mass were Lee Eggers and Craig Wood, currently in diaconate formation, as readers. Msgr. James Bartylla, vicar general, and Fr. Michael Radowicz, director of the permanent diaconate program, served as concelebrants, along with other priests in attendance. Deacon Larry Schmitt, from Corpus Christi Parish in Boscobel, served as the Deacon of the Word. Deacon Jim Hoegemeier, from All Saints Parish in Berlin and associate director for the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities, served as Deacon of the Eucharist. Vocations Director Fr. Greg Ihm was master of ceremonies with diocesan seminarians as servers, along with Edgar Martinez, another man in diaconate formation. Ben Galvin and Laura Zimmerman served as cantors and Glenn Schuster was organist. A video of the Ordination Mass can be found on the Facebook page for St. Bernard Parish in Madison at https://www.facebook.com/StBernardMadison More information on the permanent diaconate program can be obtained by contacting Father Radowicz at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it