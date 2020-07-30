MADISON -- The Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison was awarded with two more awards in the 2020 Catholic Press Awards competition sponsored by the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada (CPA).

Because of COVID-19, the annual Catholic Media Conference sponsored by the CPA was held virtually this year. The awards were announced during a virtual awards program on July 2.

Due to a glitch, not all of the awards were mentioned during the program and some were announced later.

The additional awards include first place for Best Feature Writing for retired Editor Mary C. Uhler's story on the Dane County Jail Apostolate, which can be found on the Catholic Herald website at http://www.madisoncatholicherald.org/news/around-diocese/8030-prison-apostolate.html

The paper also won honorable mention for Best Editorial on a Local Issue for Uhler's editorial "Vote In State-Wide Election On April 2".

The Catholic Herald won a total of seven CPA awards this year.