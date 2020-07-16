MONROE -- St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Monroe began livestreaming a five-week series entitled "Questioning Prayer" on Thursday, July 16, and it runs through Thursday, Aug. 13. The series, led by Parochial Vicar Fr. Tim Mergen, focuses on how to grow a deeper interior prayer life. The series begins at 5:15 p.m. every Thursday. The talks last about 45 minutes and are followed by a short period for prayer. They can be watched live or after the event on the parish's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/StClareParishYoutube/