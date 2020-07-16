MONONA -- Three men are set to be ordained to the permanent diaconate later this month. Jeffrey Bond, Todd Burud, and Roger Scholbrock will be ordained on Sunday, July 26, at 3 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona. This will be a ticketed event and not open to the public. Jeffrey Bond Jeffrey Bond is the son of Aldene and Robert Bond of Columbus. He and his wife, Kelly, have been married for 20 years and have two sons, Christian, 15, and Rene, 12. They are members of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Parish in Monona. A graduate of Madison Area Technical College and Grand Canyon University with a degree in nursing, Bond has worked as a registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the last 23 years. His diaconate formation over the past few years has been in the Diocese of La Crosse and he has pastoral experience at IHM. Reflections on ordination: "Thanks be to God for His continued love for His people and workings of the Holy Spirit to guide us ever closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ in the outpouring of superabundant mercy! "As I reflect on these final days before ordination to the diaconate, I can't ignore the chaos in our country and world. "However, in the midst of this chaos are the great blessings of new vocations to priestly, diaconal, and Religious Life, and the fervent faith of the laity in our diocese. These flames of faith and self-giving love overcome the darkness in the world. "It is in these holy examples that I heard the call to the diaconate as a desire to enter more deeply into the life-giving work of Jesus Christ through His Church. "Ordination promises a great joy and freedom in being directed by the Church in ministry by God's holy will rather than my own. "Please pray for Todd, Roger, and me that we may truly be Christ the Servant in obedience to the bishop, in collaboration with our holy priests, and in service to you. "May God bless you always!" Todd Burud Todd Burud is the son of the late Ruth and Edin Burud. He and his wife, Kathy, have been married for 47 years. They have six children and nine grandchildren. He and Kathy are members of Cathedral Parish in Madison. A graduate of Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn., with a degree in marketing, Burud has worked in sales and marketing for the past 30 years. His diaconate formation also took place in the Diocese of La Crosse. He has earned a spiritual formation certificate from the Avila Institute. He has served as a pastoral minister and spiritual director at Cathedral Parish. He is also an advocate and pre-petition case advisor for the Diocese of Madison Tribunal. Reflections on ordination: "Many people ask, 'What does a deacon do?' Ordination configures him to Christ the servant. In other words, the deacon serves. "A second question goes even deeper: 'What should he be?' A deacon should be faithful and holy. But that is not unique to deacons; we're all called to holiness. Our troubled culture reminds us of why holiness is so important. So, a third question asks, 'How do we become holy?' "We grow in holiness by cooperating with the grace of the Holy Spirit and by drawing close to Jesus Christ in prayer. We emulate the holy examples of bishops, priests, deacons, friends, and family. "We cultivate the love of God that our parents planted within our hearts. My wife, Kathy, and I thank our parents and will remember them -- Ruth, Ed, Ann, and Roger -- in a special way at ordination. We support each other in marriage. "I thank Kathy for her love and for a suggestion that led to our conversion in 1977. "Above all, we pray to the Lord, 'the fount of all holiness!' "May this ordination be a joyful moment of renewal for everyone, a renewal of our love of God and of our thirst for holiness." Roger Scholbrock Roger Scholbrock is the son of the late Corina and Ronald Scholbrock from Hazel Green. He and his wife, Wendy, have been married for 32 years. They have two daughters, Danielle and Hannah Mae. Roger and Wendy are members of Ss. Andrew-Thomas Parish in Potosi. Scholbrock is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a degree in graphic communications. He works as a spatial designer for museum and exhibition projects, as well as an illustrator and graphic designer. Like Bond and Burud, his diaconate formation was through the Diocese of La Crosse. He has served as a minister to the inmates in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution. While now suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he provided art instruction and conversation with about 10 to 12 inmates per week. He also serves as an acolyte, lector, sacristan, and on several committees at Ss. Andrew-Thomas. Reflections on ordination: "I am truly humbled and awestruck. There are no words to describe how I feel about finally reaching this point in formation. "Beginning as a child, I felt the calling to serve the Church. I later realized that God's plan was to fulfill this calling through the permanent diaconate. "Over the years, there were many barriers preventing me from exploring this path. "I believe these 'obstacles' were part of Christ's plan to prepare me for today as many lessons were learned along the way. "I am humbled that He deems me worthy to serve Him. "Throughout formation, we were frequently told to 'trust the process'. "I guess I will continue to do just that; allowing Jesus to navigate the rest of this journey. "God willing, with the Holy Spirit's guidance, I will fulfill His divine plan for my life."