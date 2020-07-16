MADISON -- The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison is offering financial support to parishes of the Diocese of Madison to assist in covering the costs related to the purchase(s) of protective masks for use by participants at parish events. Reimbursement of up to $250 for each parish is available. Documentation of protective mask purchases is required to receive the reimbursement. Parishes requesting reimbursement should contact the Apostolate at 608-821-3050 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for additional information no later than July 31, 2020.