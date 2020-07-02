SUN PRAIRIE -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Sun Prairie is conducting a shoe collection drive. Like many organizations, Sacred Hearts canceled its annual Rummage Sale fundraiser due to COVID-19. The shoe drive will help Sacred Hearts earn funds based on the number of pairs collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all the donated goods. Those dollars will benefit Sacred Hearts' community outreach programs as well as parish ministries. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, or new shoes. The campaign kick-off is Saturday, July 11, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., at the parish garage, 221 Columbus St. Anyone donating 10 pairs of gently used, worn, or new shoes (only one pair of shoes can be flip-flops) will receive a coupon for a FREE Culver's sundae. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain, and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras, and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school. "We are excited about our shoe drive," said Margaret Powers, Sacred Hearts Stewardship & Development director. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone." If you can't make the kick-off campaign, shoes can be dropped off at the parish center garage during the following dates and times: Tuesday, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, July 23, 6 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, July 28, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, July 30, 6 to 8 p.m. The Culver's incentive for 10 pairs of shoes will only be offered on July 11th By donating shoes to the Sacred Hearts 2020 Shoe Drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people's lives.