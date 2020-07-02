SUN PRAIRIE -- "Tonight is a perfect convergence," said Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison on June 19, the evening of Deacon Luke Powers' ordination to the transitional diaconate. "We're in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish," the bishop said and added that "Today is the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and this is the parish that Luke Powers was baptized in, made his First Communion, made his first Confession, and was confirmed." "So, this is perfect. God planned it," Bishop Hying said. Deacon Powers was scheduled to be ordained in the fall in Rome -- where he attends major seminary at the Pontifical North American College. Those plans had to be changed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishop Hying remarked that having the ordination at the Sun Prairie parish was "second best". Ordination rites Following Bishop Hying's homily, Deacon Powers participated in the ordination rites, starting with the Promise of the Elect, where he declared his intention to undertake the office of deacon. He resolved to be consecrated for the Church's ministry, to discharge the office of deacon with humble charity, to proclaim faith in word and deed, to live celibately, and to conform his life as an example of Christ. Deacon Powers approached the bishop and promised respect and obedience to him and his successors. The next rite was the Litany of Supplication, where he lie prostrate, symbolizing his unworthiness for the office and his dependence upon God and the prayers of the community. Following the litany, the bishop placed his hands upon the Deacon Powers' head in a blessing, followed by the Prayer of Consecration. The new deacon was then vested in the stole and dalmatic. Deacon Powers was vested by Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, pastor of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish. The new deacon then knelt before the bishop as he placed the Book of the Gospels in his hands and exhorted, "Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you preach." Bishop Hying greeted Deacon Powers with a sign of peace, followed by the other deacons in attendance, welcoming him to the Order of Deacons. The new deacon Deacon Powers is the son of Margaret and Tim Powers, members of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Sun Prairie. He will be completing his seminary studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. He is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood next year, along with Deacon Michael Wanta, who was ordained to the transitional diaconate earlier this year. His diaconate assignment will be at St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo. A video of the Ordination Mass can be found on the Diocese of Madison YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofMadison under the "Videos" tab.