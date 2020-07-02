MADISON -- Amy Yanzer has been enjoying her work as associate director of the Office of Worship in the Diocese of Madison. "I'm thrilled to be here," she said in an interview. "The working environment is positive, and the people are gracious. Work in office Patrick Gorman, director of the Office of Worship, said, "Amy has been a great colleague and helper here in the office. I can't imagine getting through this pandemic without her! She brings great ideas and looks at things from a different perspective than I do. "She brings great questions and solutions. The energy and support that she has brought to our work has been invaluable. I'm so grateful to Bishop Hying, Eric Schiedermayer, and John Phillip for making this happen." Yanzer will be helping with diocesan liturgies, such as the Rite of Election, Chrism Mass, and ordinations. She will also be assisting with liturgy workshops. She is scheduling ministers for the 12 noon Mass at Holy Name Heights. Yanzer is also serving as an Evangelization Mentor for several parishes in the diocese. "This is in direct support of Bishop Donald Hying's 'Go Make Disciples Initiative.' I am very excited to do this," she said. The mentors will meet monthly with pastors and evangelization leaders. The Diocesan Mentors are all committed to the work of evangelization in their own lives and strive to live the call to share the Gospel message. Having an in-depth knowledge of this process, they will serve as a resource and support that will assist the pastor and evangelization leaders through the coming years. They will build relationships with each parish and help to trouble shoot as struggles come up in the journey, while encouraging the parish in their individual plans. Parish experience Before taking the diocesan position, Yanzer had been director of liturgy and pastoral music at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison for almost five years. Yanzer said, "I can be a resource for others working in parishes in the diocese. I appreciate those who work in parishes and know how things go." Besides her experience at the Madison parish, Yanzer previously served as director of liturgy and music at St. John Paul II Newman Center in Chicago, Ill.; associate music director at St. Benedict Parish in Chicago; director of music at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, in Holmen, while also serving as an adjunct professor in the Music and Theatre Department at Viterbo University in La Crosse. Yanzer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in piano performance and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Catholic Studies from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn., and a Master of Music degree in vocal accompanying from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. Besides her studies, she was involved in music and liturgy at both universities and has teaching experience as a music and art teacher and piano teacher. She and her husband, Paul, have three sons: Henry, five; George, four; and Gabriel, one.