MADISON -- The National Ride of Biking for Babies this year begins on Saturday, July 11, and young adults will ride 100 miles a day through July 18.

Biking for Babies covers four routes ranging from 500 to 800 miles and converges in St. Louis, Mo., for a Celebration of Life event. One of the stops is in Madison on July 11 at 9 a.m. at Pregnancy Helpline, 4627 Odana Rd.

The riders are partnering with 35 pregnancy resource centers across the country, which provide vital support to women and their families. To learn about the 2020 ride, go to www.bikingforbabies.com or check out Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.