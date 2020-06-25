MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying reflects on devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as a way to encounter the fullness of God's mercy. Bishop Hying on the Sacred Heart of Jesus "During the month of June, we celebrate the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus," said Bishop Hying. "This devotion is a way for us to encounter the fullness of God's mercy poured out for us in Jesus Christ. We steep our souls and thoughts in the meditation of the fiery, divine Heart which showers the compassion and mercy of God on us through the teaching, healing, and forgiveness of our Lord Jesus Christ. "Upon my arrival to the Diocese of Madison, I was jubilant to discover the tremendous resource that is the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Fund. Through your generous support, the fund provides resources for organizations carrying out the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy within our diocese. "After learning recently of the saint's request that her name and likeness be limited in use, we are taking this opportunity to rebrand the fund as the Heart of Mercy Endowment (HOME). We align our hearts to THE Sacred Heart of Jesus, from whom we receive the fullness of God's grace and salvation while calling upon the whole cadre of His saints to give example and to pray for our work. "The newly renamed HOME fund is held within the Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation (CDMF), a valuable resource within our diocese providing long-term investment solutions that support our Catholic faith and financial needs. Continuing the legacy of the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Fund, HOME will offer annual distributions in support of Works of Mercy performed within our beloved diocese. Each year, I will focus on one Corporal and Spiritual Work of Mercy, along with one of our many brothers and sisters in the communion of saints who exemplifies mercy for us. "This year we can look to the life of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Known as the apostle of the Sacred Heart, our Lord entrusted to St. Margaret Mary the mission of spreading devotion to his Divine Heart, on fire with love for man. Through St. Margaret Mary, our Lord reminds humankind that to unite ourselves to Him, we must rest in Him and must, like Him, pour forth mercy upon the world. There is nothing in the traditional seven Corporal or seven Spiritual Works of Mercy that does not flow from the Sacred Heart of Jesus," said Bishop Hying. 2020 distributions The fund was made possible by the forethought and generosity of the late Most Rev. Robert C. Morlino and the beneficence of the late Rev. Msgr. Delbert Schmelzer, P.A. It has grown over the last four years through gifts from the faithful of our diocese. Since its inception, the fund has distributed over $100,000, including $34,000 being distributed this year to organizations caring for and ministering to those in need of mercy and healing. Responding to the need to fulfill the Corporal Work of Mercy: shelter the homeless, Bishop Hying is directing part of this year's distributions to The Beacon -- a day resource center for the homeless -- continuing the commitment of Bishop Morlino. Distributions from the fund have contributed more than $57,000 to The Beacon over the past three years, strengthening the efforts of Catholic Charities staff and volunteers to end homelessness for men, women, and families in the heart of Madison. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop Hying is also focusing this year's distribution on the Spiritual Work of Mercy: comfort the afflicted. Funds will serve efforts reaching out to those suffering as a result of the crisis. St. Margaret Mary encourages us, "Never be discouraged or give way to anxiety, but ever have recourse to the adorable Heart of Jesus." Through input from pastors throughout the diocese, funds will be distributed to bolster Works of Mercy from Portage to Johnson Creek and from Janesville to Reedsburg. Distributions this year will support prison ministry, food pantries, St. Vincent de Paul councils, homeless shelters, addiction and mental health centers, and many other programs responding to the immediate needs of our brothers and sisters. By continuing to grow the fund, more assistance can be provided year-in and year-out to those in most need of mercy, no matter the current daily challenges. Please consider incorporating the works of mercy into your everyday life as well as making a gift to the Heart of Mercy Endowment -- today or as a planned gift to help generations to come.