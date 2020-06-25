BENTON -- The Benton home of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, from 1852 to 1864 is open for visitors every Sunday from now through mid-October from 2 to 4 p.m. The house was restored in 2019, and the story of the Father Mazzuchelli's life in the tristate area is told through photos, text, and artifacts. Known in tri-state area Father Mazzuchelli is known in the tristate area for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches, and founding the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. He was declared "Venerable" by Pope John Paul II, the first step to sainthood. Father Mazzuchelli's life and example continue to have meaning for people today. His commitment to justice for the oppressed, education, and responsible civic participation are relevant values for our time. Thirty years ago, parishioners of St. Patrick Parish, Benton, raised funds to save the house and moved the structure to parish property next to the current 1920s rectory. A new foundation, windows, roof, and front entrance were added at that time. The house has four rooms and a small hall with staircase. On the lower floor was Father Mazzuchelli's office in the front and in the back his bedroom. He never used the upstairs, but his records indicate that he offered it as housing for anyone who needed it. Restoration efforts In 2019, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and St. Patrick Parish, led by the Fr. Dave Flanagan, pastor, coordinated efforts to restore the house. It was returned to its original layout and now focuses on Father Mazzuchelli's life and achievements as well as his death that took place there. The house was painted inside and out, broken boards were replaced, and a new door frame and windows were installed. Clear plexiglass panels printed with photographs, maps, and text on walls of the two rooms tell the story of Father Mazzuchelli's life. Outside, a larger sidewalk now leads to Father Mazzuchelli's gravesite.