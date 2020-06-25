SINSINAWA -- Sinsinawa Mound remains closed to the public and all programs, events, concerts, prayer services, meetings, tours, and retreats have been canceled through September 1 as the Mound continues to adhere to the guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Although we regret not being able to welcome our neighbors to Sinsinawa at this time, we count on their understanding that these steps are necessary for the well-being of our Sisters, coworkers, and guests. Our neighbors can count on our prayers for all those in our tristate area especially," said Sinsinawa Dominican Prioress Sr. Toni Harris, OP.

Sinsinawa Bakery remains open for online ordering at www.sinsinawa.org/bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery is available for online purchases at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery

Customers can also place orders by calling 608-748-4411. Items can be shipped via FedEx or customers can arrange for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For up-to-date information on future events, visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter