JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Catholic parishes invite you to a Corpus Christi Eucharistic procession on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

The event begins with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament on the steps of Nativity of Mary Church, 313 E. Wall St.

Participants will slowly walk the less-than-a-mile path to St. Patrick Church, 315 Cherry St.

While walking, participants will sing and pray the Rosary. The procession ends with Benediction at an outdoor altar in the St. Patrick Church parking lot.

Procession participants are encouraged to park in the St. Patrick School parking lot (where the procession will end) and then make their way to Nativity of Mary Church for the start of the event.

Those who don't want to walk are welcome to park in the St. Patrick School parking lot, set up lawn chairs in the St. Patrick Church parking lot, and wait for the procession to arrive around 4 p.m.

Bathrooms will be available at Saint Patrick Church.

Masks are recommended and social distancing is requested.