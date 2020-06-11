|
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020 -- 12:00 AM
MADISON -- After a time of virtual and drive-up events, Venite Adoremus, the holy hour for young adults, returns to St. Patrick Church, 404 E. Main St., on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
Bishop Donald J. Hying will join the group for a time of prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament. The bishop will also offer a reflection on growing as missionary disciples. Confessions will be available.
Young adults in their 20s and 30s are invited to attend.