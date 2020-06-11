This year’s theme is “For the Good of All.” Religious freedom means that all people have the space to flourish as they pursue the truth about God and respond to the truth.

Religious freedom is an American value and an important part of Catholic teaching on human dignity. When we promote religious freedom, we promote the common good and thus strengthen the life of our nation and the community of nations.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend as many rallies as their schedule and circumstances permit.

COVID-19 precautions:

• If possible, bring a chair. Some plastic chairs will be available and will be sanitized before and after each rally.

• Hand sanitizer will be available.

• Sit at least six feet apart.

• Face coverings are recommended.

• Rosaries and prayer guides will be available for those attending to use and keep. Do not return them.

• Dress appropriately for the weather. For inclement weather, the rally will be cancelled.

For questions or more information, contact Julie Allington, 715-862-2523 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it