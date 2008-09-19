From Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison: "Over this past weekend, what started as a peaceful protest against the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, quickly devolved into rioting and looting in downtown Madison by some. I join my voice with those of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, area alders, and other leaders calling for calm and peace as we as a community work for justice in a positive and proactive way. I ask all people of faith to pray and act for peace and unity. In these days after Pentecost, we pray that the Holy Spirit will pour out His graces, especially justice and mercy, which are much needed in our country at this critical moment. "All people of good will mourn with the family of George Floyd and all who have lost loved ones to injustice and violence. While peaceful protest is justified, violence against others and their property is not. In a culture of anger, conflict, pain, and suffering, only the love of God can truly transform hearts and minds, as we seek human flourishing and the common good. "Racism is always a sin. Our society can and will, by the grace of God, overcome the injustices with which this sin infects our community, if we stand together proclaiming the dignity of every human person, created in the image and likeness of God, and together build a culture of life in which every person is welcomed, respected, and loved. "I thank our civic leaders, police and firefighters, National Guard and all citizens of good will who have heroically responded in difficult and often dangerous circumstances to protect precious lives in our local community. Everyone has our prayers and support."