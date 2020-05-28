MADISON -- On Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m., the Cathedral Parish will be hosting Theology on Tap focusing on mental health.

Since Dane County's reopening plan allows for 25 percent capacity at bars and restaurants, Theology on Tape will be held at the Brink Lounge.

There is a maximum of 100 people who can be in the space. There will be single drink tickets instead of pitchers, and there will be single serve appetizers instead of shared food items.

For those who prefer, Theology on Tap will also be hosted online via Zoom.

The discussion will feature Marc Laudonio, director of evangelization and catechesis at Cathedral Parish; Mandy Jo Mlsna, a pediatric nurse and nurse educator; and Colter Sikora, a cartographer for the State of Wisconsin, as speakers.

They will discuss their own "journeys with anxiety and how God is enabling them to slowly but surely build new habits of thinking, communicating, and acting so as to be set free from worry!" said the Facebook Event page.

Titled "Have No Anxiety at All?!", the event helps build awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month.

"We are living through an epidemic -- and I'm not talking about COVID-19," reads the promotional material. "Officially, 20 percent of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders, and many millions struggle with worry and stress on a day-to-day basis."

The discussion will run about an hour and a half, and will cover overcoming guilt for anxiety and experiencing "the peace that Christ desires to share with us."

To join the Zoom Event go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88933743332 at 7 p.m.

You can also find more information on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/699058374178201/