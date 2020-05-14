MADISON -- With the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling of May 13, which overturned Governor Evers' state-wide Emergency Order #28, i.e., the "Safer at Home" Order, Most Reverend Donald Hying, Bishop of Madison offered the following brief statement: "I certainly appreciate the exception added to the Public Health Madison and Dane County Order of May 13th, which while continuing to list religious entities as 'Essential Businesses and Operations', also allows for more reasonably-sized congregations for public worship while maintaining appropriate health-related safeguards, and I look forward to seeing this exception for religious entities being adopted in our other ten counties in the Diocese of Madison, and hopefully statewide in any possible future state order. In light of these recent developments, I am working closely with our Office of Worship and other diocesan leaders, and I will be in communication with the priests of the diocese, in order to create a careful plan recognizing both societal health concerns and the spiritual needs of the faithful. I anticipate the plan for public worship will be finalized next week with implementation as soon as reasonably possible while recognizing the possibility of further changes from the civil government. I take this opportunity to commend our civil leaders, public health professionals, and our health care workers for their hard work and courage during the pandemic. My prayers remain for those who are suffering and for a swift end to the pandemic. May God bless you." The Diocese of Madison is comprised of 11 counties in south-central Wisconsin, with rural and urban, large and small parishes throughout. In remaining in compliance with county and municipal orders, liturgies and worship will look different in nearly every of our 134 churches.