MADISON -- Many people are asking for ways to help as COVID-19 continues to affect the community on a daily basis. Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish's Social Action & Community Enrichment Board teamed up with the St. Vincent de Paul conference to find a creative way to help neighbors in need. All are invited to participate in the parish's "Drive-Thru" food drop-off day on Sunday, May 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. The parish needs help to feed the hundreds of families who are continuing to suffer by filling the Catholic Multicultural Center's food pantry. Generous donors who want to help can buy groceries and bring them to the parish by driving up to the circle entrance of the church. A St. Vincent de Paul or a Social Action Board member will take the groceries out of your vehicle and put them in bins, as you stay in your car. They also will accept any cash or check donations to on to the Catholic Multicultural Center to help stock the pantry. People can also consider donating online at https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/WI644/19337