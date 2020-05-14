Given the recent announcement that the Tommy Bartlett Show has been forced to cancel its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Apostolate must cancel our annual Day at the Dells event scheduled for August 21, 2020. We continue to pray for the many people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and look forward to beginning plans for our 2021 Day at the Dells made possible by the continued generosity of Tom Diehl, the staff of the Tommy Bartlett Show, and the many volunteers and benefactors of the Apostolate. With the hope that the Safer at Home restrictions can be safely lessened as time goes on, the Apostolate is working on some other fun events for this summer and fall.