Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Sun Prairie. Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary offers the following:

1) Livestreamed Masses on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

2) Daily homily posted on Facebook and daily Masses recorded and posted on website and Youtube.

3) Livestreamed Eucharistic Adoration/praise and worship/Rosary on Mondays and Fridays from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

All livestreaming is done via the parish’s Facebook page: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish.

St. Bernard, Middleton: St. Bernard Parish livestreams a Mass at 8 a.m., followed by a Rosary, on Sundays with Fr. Brian Wilk officiating. Go to the link at www.stbmidd.org/live to watch. The Sunday Mass and Rosary also can be viewed later in the day on the St. Bernard Facebook page. You can view the public posts on this page even if you don’t have a Facebook account.

In-person Reconciliation is available at 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays in the church, and the chapel is open for private prayer from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information about parish services during the pandemic, go to stbmidd.org/covidinfo

