Reedsburg -- During this time, we have consulted government regulations, our Advisory Board, the Diocese of Madison, and members of the medical community. This process has led us to make the difficult decision to cancel Summer Camp 2020. We take seriously our job of ensuring that Camp Gray remains a safe, wonderful place. We're making this decision for the future of Camp Gray. We owe it to you to make this challenging decision now, in order to safeguard the next 67 years and beyond. If your family was registered for Summer Camp 2020, you'll be receiving an email from us with information about what options lie before you. Please keep Camp Gray in your prayers as we move toward summer camp 2021 and know of our prayers for each and every one of you.