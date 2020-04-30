Following is information on some of the livestreaming Masses and Rosaries offered by parishes in the Diocese of Madison. Cathedral Parish, Madison: The Cathedral Parish invites people to join them in prayer online. Each weekday, Monday through Friday, Msgr. Kevin Holmes, rector, leads the Rosary in a livestream from the rectory at 12:15 p.m. Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. is also livestreamed from the Cathedral Parish at St. Raphael Church. Visit the cathedral Facebook page to join in these moments of prayer (@CathedralParishMadison). Note people can view the public posts on the page even if they don’t have a Facebook account. St. Dennis Parish, Madison: St. Dennis Parish livestreams a Mass on Sundays at 9 a.m. and daily Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. For more information, go to https://stdennisparish.org/worship-online/ Blessed Trinity Parish, Dane and Lodi: Blessed Trinity Parish livestreams Masses on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. The parish also has drive-through Confessions and parking lot Adoration. For more information, go to https://btcatholic.us St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville: St. John Vianney Parish offers daily Mass at 8 a.m. live on Facebook and YouTube. Adoration is streamed live on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, go to https://www.sjv.org St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison: St. Maria Goretti Parish livestreams the following Masses on Facebook and YouTube: Monday to Thursday, 12:15 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.; and Saturday, 5:15 p.m. Liturgy of the Hours is livestreamed on Facebook only daily at 7 a.m., 12 noon, and 5 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison: St. Thomas Aquinas Parish livestreams the Mass in English at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and at its homepage https://stamadison.org/#facebook Mass in Spanish is livestreamed on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Livestreams can be viewed even without a Facebook account. All Masses are also available later on YouTube. Adoration is livestreamed on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. For more information about parish services during the pandemic, go to https://stamadison.org/response-2020/ St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville: St. John Vianney Parish offers daily Mass at 8 a.m. live on Facebook and YouTube. Adoration is streamed live on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, go to https://www.sjv.org St. Ann Parish, Stoughton: St. Ann Parish is livestreaming Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. and Friday Mass at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page. The Sunday Mass can be watched later in the day (time varies) on YouTube. Parishes are invited to send information on livestreaming services to: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it