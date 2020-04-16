MADISON -- Sr. Mary Ellen Gevelinger, interim president of Edgewood College, announced the Presidential Relief Fund on April 8. "Today, at my request, the Board of Trustees approved a $500,000 student relief fund," Sister Mary Ellen said. "This provides immediate cash relief for students. So many service industries that our students rely on for employment are affected. We are fortunate to be able to offer a program that will provide some support for our students to help with basic needs like groceries, rent, and unexpected expenses." Undergraduate students may apply for a grant of up to $1,500 paid in installments in May, June, and July 2020. The goal of the fund is to assist as many students as possible to continue their course of study at Edgewood College in the fall. The college also offers a student emergency fund if students are facing an urgent financial need outside the terms of the grant.