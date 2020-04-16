SINSINAWA -- All programming at and visits to Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, are further suspended until Monday, June 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes visits to Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery and attendance at religious services.

Programs that are rescheduled can be found on the Sinsinawa Mound Center website, www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter

Items can be shipped via FedEx or customers can arrange for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.sinsinawa.org