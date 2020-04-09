The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa invite the public to worship with them virtually as they pray and celebrate the Paschal Feast by livestreaming the following services: • Palm Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. • Holy Thursday, April 9, 6:15 p.m. • Good Friday, April 10, 2 p.m. • Easter Vigil, April 11, 7 p.m. • Easter Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. Go to www.sinsinawa.org live to view the services. Those who are unable to view the livestream can watch an archived video using the same link listed above and clicking on the "on demand" tab. Since we cannot physically gather at this time or receive Communion, we pray together with all Catholics the Act of Spiritual Communion: My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love you above all things, and I desire to receive you into my soul. Since I cannot at this moment receive you sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace you as if you were already there and unite myself wholly to you. Never permit me to be separated from you. Amen.