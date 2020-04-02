MADISON -- As public health, state, and federal authorities have mandated, Edgewood High School has decided that in order to protect its supporters and the entire community, it will not be able to hold the Spring Fling event at Garver Feed Mill, scheduled for Friday, April 24.

In a statement, the school said, "Our prayers are with every member of our Edgewood community in this unprecedented and difficult time. Our blessings to you, your families, our sponsors, donors, and our entire Edgewood Community.

Ticket holders are being asked to generously consider the cost of their registration as a tax deductible donation to Edgewood High School as it is being impacted by the economic downturn taking place.

If you would like a refund, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it