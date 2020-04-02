MADISON -- The Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) is continuing to operate Dane County's only daily free community meal program, its food pantry, and comprehensive low-cost immigration legal services program to safely serve the most vulnerable among us during this time of heightened need.

Ever since COVID-19 precautions became necessary, CMC staff have been preparing fresh, hot meals every weekday served as a grab-and-go meal distributed from the parking lot to encourage social distancing practices.

Staff are following public health recommendations to ensure safe delivery of these services.

The CMC welcomes financial donations to help support these efforts to aid to people in need during this challenging time.

Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome and can be dropped off at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison.