MADISON -- St. Ambrose Academy (SAA), along with schools around the world, has, practically overnight, become a distance learning school. The academy closed its doors on March 13 as students hunkered down with their families in the safety of their homes against the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic. But, said Executive Director Joan Carey, "thanks to a heroic, all-hands-on-deck effort, St. Ambrose Academy reopened its door the following week over the Internet, where we continue to provide the best in education and classical learning for families." Harnessing technology, cultivating virtue Carey and the SAA faculty and staff sprang into action in their individual roles, collaborating to bring a classical educational program that relies on strong personal interactions, including Socratic discussions and individual engagement with peers or teachers, into a temporary digital landscape. Director of Classical Education Dr. Constance Nielsen spearheaded the effort to onboard the faculty while Principal Scott Schmiesing rallied the families, driving door-to-door to deliver donated laptops to students who needed them. With the expert help of parent Matthew Becker, the faculty diligently prepared the online platform to keep students vibrantly engaged and moving forward in their studies through online content delivery, classroom videoconferencing, interactive chat with teachers and peers, and guidance in independent study. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, the academy hosted a guided online live Rosary led by Carey and a few SAA students and alumni in solidarity with the Holy Father's call for Catholics around the world to unite in prayer. They were joined by over 100 families and individuals, near and far, who joined the livestream from their own homes. After the Rosary, the students exploded into online conversation: "We miss you!" "We can't wait for school!" The following day, faculty led training sessions for each of the six to 12 grade levels to orient students to the Microsoft Teams platform. Students and parents were given "how-to" guides and encouragement about how to balance this new learning environment within the family's home life. During one session, faculty member Patrick Delaney referred to previous classroom conversations about seeing situations of difficulty as a chance to grow in virtue. Delaney suggested that students "make deliberate acts such as getting up at the same time each day, then saying your morning prayers, eating breakfast, getting cleaned up, and coming to your computer ready for class. In doing so, we will develop the virtue of discipline." Close-knit community despite distance Even from afar, the close-knit nature of the SAA community continues. Dr. Nielsen shared that she is "particularly grateful that our community continues to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet together every day online at 3:15 p.m. when we would normally pray together as a school. Every day I have at least a dozen sixth graders ask me if we are going to pray the chaplet together again today. They don't want to miss it!" Dr. Sean Monahan, who teaches science and math, praised the students for their adaptability to the new system, saying that "the students are respectful, kind to each other in their questions, and focused in their studies. Both faculty and students are making the most of the technology in order to continue the learning process as best we can. "We are a tight-knit group, and we all care about each other. It is clear from this week that the distance has not changed that." Staff have set up channels to continue services such as guidance counselor and learning services, and parents have responded with gratitude. "I am very impressed," said one parent, "with how St. Ambrose stepped up to this challenge." At the outset of this temporary plan, Carey promised that until the present order to close schools is lifted, "we'll keep being a vital resource that guides young people to fulfill their highest potential, because that will always be in demand, long after this virus subsides, and it is what God calls them to." Despite the difficulties around us, we are reminded of the image of the Church as a ship, our home in the rough waters of the world. We seek the continued intercession of our patron, St. Ambrose of Milan, for the protection of our families, our diocese, and the world as we navigate the days ahead. St. Ambrose, pray for us! Carolyn Averill is the advancement director for St. Ambrose Academy in Madison.