MADISON -- In a nearly empty oratory at Holy Name Heights in Madison, Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison celebrated Mass on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

With concelebrant Vicar General Msgr. James Bartylla, seminarian Luis Reyes as server, and Office of Worship Director Dr. Patrick Gorman as cantor, the Mass was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube and viewable to the public, unable to attend Masses during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Diocese of Madison posted a worship aid on its Facebook page, allowing the faithful viewing the Mass at home to be able to participate in the celebration.

"In the midst of Lent and in the midst of this difficult situation we find ourselves in, we celebrate the joy of the Annunciation," Bishop Hying said during his homily.

"No matter what else is going on in our life, God's order of salvation and mercy and truth continue to unfold according to his plan," the bishop added.

Following the Mass, Bishop Hying, with monstrance in hands, led a Eucharistic Procession around Holy Name Heights.

The livestream followed the bishop and those who were assisting him during the procession.

More than a dozen faithful prayed outside the building during Mass and during the procession.

Keeping a safe distance form each other, they all received a blessing at the conclusion of the procession.