The Page 1 story in the March 26 issue of the Catholic Herald stated that "Liturgies for weddings, funerals, and Baptisms will still be celebrated, but priests will need to work with families to limit attendance at these events to fewer than 50 people and to take other necessary health precautions."

This is information that was not updated, prior to print, to conform to current Wisconsin DHS guidelines. That number is now less than 10 people.

The Catholic Herald apologizes for any confusion.