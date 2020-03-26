SINSINAWA -- Sinsinawa Mound is closed to the public and all programs, events, concerts, prayer services, meetings, tours, and retreats have been canceled effective immediately through at least April 15.

This is in order to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

"Although we regret not being able to welcome our neighbors to Sinsinawa at this time, we count on their understanding that these steps are necessary for the well-being of our Sisters, coworkers, and guests. Our neighbors can count on our prayers for all those in our tristate area especially," said Sinsinawa Dominican Prioress Toni Harris, OP.

Although the Mound is closed to visitors, Sinsinawa Bakery remains open for online ordering at www.sinsi nawa.org/bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery is available for online purchases at www.sinsinawa. org/giftgallery

Customers can also place orders by calling 608-748-4411.

Items can be shipped via FedEx or customers can arrange for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the April 1 to May 31 Sinsinawa Art Gallery: With Every Leaf a Miracle event is canceled.

We hold our world in prayer as we all work to slow the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciate your cooperation.

For up-to-date information on future events, visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter