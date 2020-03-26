MADISON -- Edgewood College has announced the decision to complete the remainder of the spring semester fully online.

Edgewood College had been on spring break, and classes resumed fully online on March 23.

"Students, I know this is not how you imagined your Edgewood College experience of spring 2020 to unfold," said interim president Sr. Mary Ellen Gevelinger.

"Our faculty and staff continue to provide excellent education and service to our students, even as we navigate these uncertain days and weeks."

Residence hall access is limited to those who need housing through the end of the spring semester.

Residence Life staff are developing plans to allow additional access to the halls for students and families directly affected.

Residence halls are not accessible at this time unless otherwise arranged in advance.

For updates, visit www.edgewood.edu/covid-19