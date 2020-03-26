JEFFERSON -- Earlier this month was a special time for 45 individuals served at St. Coletta of Wisconsin. A Lenten retreat was planned and facilitated by the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison (Msgr. Larry Bakke, Deacon Jim Hoegemeier, Kayla Schiesser, and Kellie O’Brien). The theme of the retreat was "Jesus Comes to You," and is part of our Lenten preparation looking forward to Easter. JEFFERSON -- Earlier this month was a special time for 45 individuals served at St. Coletta of Wisconsin. A Lenten retreat was planned and facilitated by the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison (Msgr. Larry Bakke, Deacon Jim Hoegemeier, Kayla Schiesser, and Kellie O’Brien). The theme of the retreat was "Jesus Comes to You," and is part of our Lenten preparation looking forward to Easter. Message from bishop For many, the beginning of the retreat was the highlight with a welcoming message from Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison who emphasized God loves you, we are all an important part of our community, and we are in his prayers. His message was very appropriate to all of us as we contemplate the crisis facing our country at this time. "In your life, even though sometimes it might be really hard, it is often in the hard stuff that God reveals His great goodness to us . . . know that you are loved." Bishop Hying said. The retreatants learned about the assurance of God’s love for them by helping them become aware of God’s presence in their lives. Based on their understanding of God’s unconditional love, they were then asked to share that same love with others. The day was filled with learning, fun, food, fellowship, and spiritual growth and concluded with Mass with Msgr. Larry Bakke of the Apostolate as celebrant; Fr. Tom Coyle, St. Coletta chaplain as concelebrant; and Deacon Jim Hoegemeier of the Apostolate assisting at the altar. About St. Coletta St. Coletta of Wisconsin began serving children with disabilities in 1904 and was first in the country to provide religious instruction and Holy Communion to children with intellectual/developmental disabilities. St. Coletta of Wisconsin provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching, and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges and depends on strong partnerships to carry out their mission with compassion, dignity, and respect. If you are interested in learning more about St. Coletta of Wisconsin, contact Robin Baker, vice president at 920-674-8331, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit our website at www.stcolettawi.org