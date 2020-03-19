MADISON -- Because of COVID-19, Edgewood College informed students, faculty, and staff by email on March 11 that it was suspending face-to-face classes effective Monday, March 23.

"We will move to fully online classes at that time, until Monday, April 6, 2020 at the earliest."

All students were asked to take necessary steps to participate in classes online when they leave for spring break. For those students who live on campus, residence halls are not accessible during spring break unless otherwise arranged in advance. Residence halls will remain closed this year through 12 noon, Sunday, April 5, at the earliest.