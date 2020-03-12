MONTELLO/WESTFIELD -- St. John the Baptist Parish in Montello and Good Shepherd Parish in Westfield will host a Lenten Mission from Monday to Wednesday, March 16 to 18. The mission is being led by Deacon Ralph Poyo of the New Evangelization Ministries. The event is a way to help people "set their faith lives on fire" and move from a boring, obligation faith to a life-giving, healing faith centered on a relationship with Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit. Deacon Poyo is no stranger to the Diocese of Madison. He has previously led missions at St. Dennis in Madison and Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Sun Prairie. Each mission session begins at 6:30 p.m. and the sessions on Monday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 18, will be held at St. John the Baptist in Montello. The session on Tuesday, March 17, will be held at Good Shepherd in Westfield. While attendance at all three sessions is highly encouraged, the sessions are "stand alone" so you can attend only individual sessions if necessary. For more information, contact the St. John the Baptist/Good Shepherd parish office at 608-297-7423.