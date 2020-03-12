PRINCETON/NESKORO -- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers, LTD, will lead a Virtual Lourdes Pilgrimage in the Diocese of Madison. They will be visiting St. John Catholic School in Princeton and St. James Catholic Church in Neshkoro on Thursday, March 19. The scheduled presenters are Pamela and James Barton from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. The Volunteers were founded in the Diocese of Syracuse, N.Y., on July 16, 2002. In 2012, to honor the association’s 10th anniversary, Pope Benedict granted a plenary indulgence, under the usual conditions, to those who attend the Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience. Since so many responded to this grace, in 2013, Pope Francis granted a second plenary indulgence extending through 2020. Virtual Pilgrimage Experience re-creates a pilgrimage to Lourdes without ever leaving home. This prayerful experience draws pilgrims nearer to God in the company of Our Lady as they are guided through a prayerful visit to the Grotto, the experience of the water, prayer in a Rosary procession, and a Eucharistic blessing.