PINE BLUFF -- After 138 years of history, the Knights of Columbus has recently introduced a New Knights Ceremonial open to the public. The first, second, and third degree initiation is being combined into one public 30-minute ceremony.

On Sunday, March 15, following the 9:15 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Church in Pine Bluff, the Knights of Columbus will offer one of the first of these ceremonials. Men from any parish, along with family and friends, are encouraged to attend.

Jason Jones will speak at a family brunch following. Register with David Christensen