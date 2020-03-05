STOUGHTON -- A Men's Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) will be held on Friday to Sunday, March 13 to 15, at St. Ann Parish, Stoughton.

St. Ann and Holy Mother of Consolation Parishes invite the men of the Diocese of Madison to attend their yearly retreat.

This is a time for individuals to begin, renew, or enhance their relationship with Christ. It is a powerful experience, where the presence and love of Jesus is palpable through witness talks, discussion, and the sacraments.

The cost to attend is $50. All activities are held at St. Ann's beginning on Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Registration forms are on the St. Ann website at https://stannparish.weconnect.com, or call Shaun Kleitsch at the parish office (608-873-7633) for more information.