BERLIN -- We are currently in a battle to preserve the sanctity of traditional marriage.

Our current culture, the sexual revolution, along with great acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle has blurred the understanding of true marriage.

Marriage between one man and one woman is true marriage, which supports new life as a gift from God. Traditional marriage is the firm foundation of family life, hence when marriage and the family are healthy, so is America.

A Rosary Crusade is being held near the feast day of St. Joseph (March 19) to invoke his powerful aid (along with his spouse Mary) in our spiritual war for holy families and traditional marriage.

On Saturday, March 21, at 12 noon a Rosary Rally at Deacon Mills Park in Green Lake will be held to help restore traditional marriage, protect families, and all human life. This national rally is sponsored by America Needs Fatima.

Please join our local group, which includes Our Saints Parish in Berlin and Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Green Lake, in praying for our country to return to the true definition of marriage (one man + one woman) and offering reparation for offenses against the Law of God.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in this public Rosary Rally. Please join us in our local Rosary Rally in praying for our return to the true definition of marriage.

All prayer handouts and free rosaries will be available at the site. Please make the time to pray the rosary for our country in this time of great need.