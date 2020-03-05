PRAIRIE DU SAC -- The Cistercians Nuns and Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity invite single Catholic women, ages 20 to 32, to a Discernment of Spirits Retreat, specially designed for young adult and young professional women.

Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola will lead the retreat, based on St. Ignatius' discernment process to guide you in understanding God's will for your life and make wise and holy decisions.

The retreat will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Valley of Our Lady Cistercian Monastery, Prairie du Sac. It begins with 8 a.m. Mass (optional) and closes with 5 p.m. prayer.

The Sisters and Nuns will gladly take time for questions and answers.

There is no cost for the retreat, but registration is required. Call or text Sr. Julie Ann at 920-323-9632, or visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org